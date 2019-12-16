SC sets up 2-Judge panel for speedy disposal of rape cases

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Monday set up a two-Supreme Court judge panel to speed up rape trials across India.This comes days after a 26-year-old woman was gangraped and set ablaze by four men in Telangana, which led to Pan-India outrage over women safety.

According to a report, CJI Bobde constituted this panel in the exercise of his administrative powers for the purpose of monitoring of the cases to ensure their speedy disposal in a time-bound manner.

Prior to this, on December 13, Andhra Pradesh cleared the bill seeking the stringent punishment including the death penalty in cases of sexual abuses against women, within 21 days of FIR being filed. As per the new act, trial of such cases should be completed in 14 days and judgment should be delivered within 21 days.