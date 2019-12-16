Vijay Diwas : PM Modi salutes 1971 war martyrs

Every year, on December 16, the nation celebrates ‘Vijay Diwas’ to mark India’s victory over Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 and remember the martyrs who laid down their lives during the war.

The Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 which began on December 3 lasted for 13 days and officially ended on December 16, after which Pakistan surrendered to India. It was on this day in 1971, the chief of the Pakistani forces, General AA Khan Niazi, along with 93 thousand troops, had surrendered unconditionally to the allied forces consisting of Indian Army and Mukti Bahini.

The end of the war also resulted in subsequent secession of East Pakistan into Bangladesh. India and Bangladesh, since then, celebrate Vijay Diwas, also known as Victory day, every year to mark both the countries’ military victory over Pakistan.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he salutes the courage and valour of Indian soldiers. In a tweet, Mr Modi said, the history created by our army on this day in 1971 will always be engraved in the golden words.