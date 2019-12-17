Andhra Pradesh to have 3 capitals, says CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh will have three capitals, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced in the state assembly on Tuesday. According to the announcement, Amaravati will be the legislative capital. Reddy said Kurnool will be the judicial capital of Andhra Pradesh while Visakhapatnam will be the executive capital.

The final decision will be taken after a week when the concerned committee comes out with a report on the decision.

The Andhra Pradesh government had been doing flip-flops on Amaravati. In a written reply in the state legislative council, it was stated that there was no proposal to shift the capital from Amaravati. However, Reddy has now come up with the idea of three capitals.

Ever since the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) came to power in May, there were indications that the government may shift the capital out of Amaravati.

After Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took over as the Chief Minister, all works in Amaravati were kept on hold, pending probe into the alleged irregularities by the previous government in awarding contracts and in allotting prime lands to those close to then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.