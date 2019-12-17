PM Modi dares Congress to declare it is ready to give citizenship to every Pakistani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a rally in Berhait, Jharkhand for the ongoing Jharkhand election has thrown an open challenge to the Congress and its allies. Accusing the opposition party of spreading fear regarding the Act, he dared the Congress to openly announce that it is willing to make every Pakistani an Indian citizen.

“I challenge Congress and their allies if they have the guts they should openly declare that they will give Indian citizenship to every Pakistani citizen, & that they will bring back Article 370 in Jammu-Kashmir & Ladakh,” Modi said.

Modi urged the students to protest democratically, adding that the opposition is firing off their shoulders.

“Stop this guerilla politics. Indian Constitution is our only holy book. I appeal to youth in colleges to debate our policies, protest democratically. We will listen to you. But some parties, urban naxals, are firing off your shoulders,” he said.