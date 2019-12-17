This is what Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has to say about CAA Protests

While speaking about the current situation in various parts of the country,Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said that violence is no solution.He said, “There shouldn’t be any obstruction or destruction, everybody should focus on construction. And our attitudes must change after all we are in free India, our own India. If you are destroying, means you are destroying the nation’s wealth.” He also added, “ The other day some public transport has been destroyed. Who are the losers? It’s the people, the country. So, while agitating for our cause. One must be systematic. It shouldn’t become destructive. Violence is no solution.”

The country has been seeing widespread protests as the people have, in the last few days, taken to the streets in several parts of the country to express their displeasure with the amended Citizenship Act that came into being after the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed in both the houses of the Parliament last week. It further became an Act after the President’s signature.

Students from different institutions also staged protests to oppose the Act. The protests turned violent when the Delhi police got involved in a clash with the students of Jamia Milia Islamia University. The situation got out of hand and several students were detained by the police. However, to support and show solidarity with the students of Jamia, students from other institutions from across the country came together to protest.