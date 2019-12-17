This lady superstar becomes the first south Indian actress to get wax statue at Madame Tussauds

Kajal Aggarwal is all set to get her own Madame Tussauds wax figure. The actress shared the news on Instagram with a series of pictures. She also announced that the statue will be inaugurated on 5 February, 2020 in Singapore.

According to Koimoi, Kajal is the first actress belonging to the South movie industry to get a wax statue. Earlier, Telugu stars Prabhas and Mahesh Babu have unveiled their wax statues.

Kajal recounted how she was fascinated by the figures of noted personalities when she visited Madame Tussauds museum as a child. “I remember going to Madame Tussauds as a child and being so fascinated with all the figures that I’ve always looked up to, admired and been in love with.. overwhelmed to be amongst them myself,” she wrote on Instagram.

“This feels like a fabulous culmination so far and a great way to start the new decade on a good note.. the insane hours of hard work and personal sacrifices, all feel worth it.. forever thankful to have all of you by my side.. this one’s for each one of you,” she added.