Satellite right of ‘Darbar’ bagged for a whopping price: Details inside

Dec 18, 2019, 11:54 pm IST
The satellite right of yet to release Tamil film  ‘Darbar’  starring superstar Rajinikanth has been bagged by Sun TV  for a whopping price.  Written and directed by AR Murugadoss, ‘Darbar’ is  a cop action thriller. Rajinikanth plays the role of a super cop in the film .

Darbar First Look Poster

Rajinikanth’s  next film with director Siva is produced by Sun Pictures.

Darbar has Nayanthara as the female lead. Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty plays the antagonist role. The supporting cast also comprises of Nivetha Thomas, Prateik Babbar, Sriman, Yogi Babu, cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s Yograj Singh and many others. Lyca Productions is producing the film.

