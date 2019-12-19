” Certain elements who hate peace in India trying to use our borders with Nepal, Bhutan to enter India”: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today accused that certain forces who hate peace in India is trying to use country’s borders with Nepal, Bhutan to enter the country to destroy the peaceful atmosphere. He said this while addressing the 56th raising day of the SSB in New Delhi.

” Certain elements, who don’t want to see peace in India, have been trying to use these two borders to enter the country”, accused Union Home Minister.

The SSB guards the Indo-Nepal and the Indo-Bhutan borders.