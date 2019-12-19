Dubai announces special offers to watch New Year 2020 fireworks

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has unveiled special offers and premium services for highly spectacular firework shows on the eve of the New Year 2020 (Tuesday, December 31) aboard marine transit modes (Dubai Ferry, Waterbus, Water Taxi and Abra).

“Watching stunning firecrackers from Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab and Atlantis during a charming tour of the Dubai Waterfront is bound to bring unforgettable memories to marine transit riders including residents, visitors and tourists,” Mohammed Abu Baker Al Hashmi, Director of Marine Transport at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, said.

“Individuals interested in availing this service can call RTA’s dial-free number (8009090) or send e-mail to (wtbook@rta.ae) to learn more about the Water Bus, Water Taxi, Dubai Ferry and abra journeys. Water Taxi and Dubai Ferry cruises will start from 9.30pm on the New Year’s Eve and continue up to 1.30 am (of the following day). The Water Bus and abra trips will start at 10.30pm and end at 1.30am (of the following day). The air-conditioned abra will offer service from the Marina Mall station (Dubai Marina) at a fare of Dh125 for adults, while children under 2 go free,” he continued.

Dubai Ferry trips will start from Marina Mall Station (Dubai Marina), Ghubaiba Station (Dubai Creek) and Aquarium Marine Station (Sharjah). The fare is Dh300 for silver class and Dh450 for gold class, with 50 per cent discount for children aged 2 to 10, and free for infants (less than two). Abra journey will start from Dubai Festival City, Jaddaf Station and Ghubaiba Station at a fare of Dh125 for adults, and free for infants under 2. Water Taxi will start journey off Marina Mall Station (Dubai Marina) at a fare of Dh450 per person, and free for children under 2. Charting the entire boat will cost Dh4,500,” explained Al Hashmi.

