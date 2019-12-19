Man murdered in front of Judge in UP

UP, which is going through a rough patch of law and order situation witnessed murder within the courtroom- and that too in between court proceedings in front of the judge. The man died Wednesday, at a hospital not responding to treatment.

The incident which mocked Bollywood movies of 80’s happened on Tuesday when assailants opened fire in a courtroom at Bijinor, killing a murder accused and injuring two policemen. Adding to police’s shame a murder accused escaped, taking advantage of the situation. The injured man was rushed to a hospital but later succumbed to death due to multiple organ failure caused by several bullets puncturing his body.

Eighteen personnel including a sub-inspector of have been suspended in connection with the incident.