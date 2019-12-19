New HEading- ‘You can’t quell protests by arresting them’ says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said protesters won’t be cowed down by threats or arrests. The Communist leader was referring to the arrests of left leaders and students in new Delhi.

On Thursday, the police has arrested the top brass of the CPI-M including its general secretary Sitaram Yechuri. They were later let off in Delhi.

Pinarayi said that the BJP-led NDA government which is using the power to suppress the protesters, is even more than what was witnessed during the emergency days.”The centre would be foolish if they think that they can quell the protesters by arresting leaders and the people or by blocking roads. What’s happening in Delhi is a blatant violation of the Constitution that gives people the right to protest. The situation is such that even communication facilities have been snapped in the capital of the country,” said Pinarayi.

“The Centre should immediately take steps to see that the controversial CAA is withdrawn. By now the protests against the new Citizenship law is gaining momentum, as this is one which is anti-Constitutional. That’s why across the country, huge protests have started,” said Pinarayi.