Latest NewsIndia

Shiv Sena leader shot by unknown assailants

Dec 19, 2019, 10:22 am IST
Less than a minute

Shiv Sena leader was shot early Thursday morning by an unknown miscreant in suburban Vikhroli near Mumbai. The assailant was handed over to the police after being caught by a passer-by.

The incident took place at around 8 AM near Sai Mandir in Tagore Nagar area of Vikhroli. Jadhav had sustained bullet injuries in his hand, following which he was admitted to Godrej Hospital in the same area.

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close