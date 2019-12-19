DH Latest NewsEntertainment DHCelebrities DHLatest NewsIndia

‘ Violence and rioting cannot be a way to find solution to any issue’: Rajinikanth on Anti-CAA protests

Dec 19, 2019, 11:50 pm IST
Superstar Rajinikanth expressed his concern over the ongoing violence in various parts of the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act. The superstar said that violence and rioting should not become a way to find solution for any issue.

“Violence and rioting should not become a way to find solution for any issue. I request the people of India to stay united and vigilant keeping in mind the nation’s security and welfare, ” he said in a tweet. “The ongoing violence gives me great pain,” he added.

