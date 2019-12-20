Google asks Indian users to change their passwords: Details inside.

Internet search engine giant Google has issued a warning for Indian users. The search engine has issued warning of data breach after fixing the Chrome 79 bug. Google has urged all mits customers from India to immediately change their passwords on websites that have been affected.

Alert pop-ups began emerging on laptops, desktops and mobile screens on Thursday, leaving several Indian users including a media organisation, alarmed to read the warning that their passwords may have been stolen as part of a data leak.

After halting the roll-out of latest version of Chrome after a bug wiped out data in select Android applications, Google resumed Chrome 79’s rollout this week. The company is now sending notifications to Indian users, on affected websites, advising them to change their password.

“Change your password. A data breach on a site or app exposed your password. Chrome recommends changing your password for the site,” read the warning pop-up.

The tech giant introduced Chrome 79 in a bid to offer users better password protection.