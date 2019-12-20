Onida launched Alexa-enabled ‘Smart TV’ : See the price and features Onida Fire TV

Popular home electronics company Onida has launched its latest ‘Smart TV’. The Ondia Fire TV Edition has Fire TV experience built in and this allows the user to watch their films and programmes from Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix, youTube, Sony Liv, Zee5, Sun Nxt and more.

The Onida Fire TV comes with built-in WiFi, 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port and i earphone port. The TV features Dolby Digital Plus and DTS TruSurround sound for better superior sound experience.

The TV is available in 32-inch HD and 43-inch Full HD (1080p) models. The TV is priced at Rs.12,999 for 32 inch model and Rs.21,999 for 43-inch model.