The trailer of Mohanlal-Siddique team’s mass action entertainer ‘Big Brother’ released: Watch it

Giving an end to the long waiting of the fans the much awaited trailer of mass action-comedy entertainer ‘big Brother’ has been released. The trailer was released by the makers on Friday.

Mohanlal plays the role of Sachidanandan in the film. The trailer has some heavy action sequences. The film is touted to be a suspense action thriller.

The film marks the teaming up of Mohanlal and director Siddique after six years. They joined hands together in ‘Ladies and Gentleman’ released in 2013.

The film has bagged the highest non-GCC overseas rights of a Malayalam film.

Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan plays a crucial role in the film. Anoop Menon, Vishnu unnikrishnan, Janardhanan, Siddique, Chemban Vinod, Tini Tom, Rejeena are also the part of the cast.