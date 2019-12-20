Weightlifting: Mirabai Chanu wins gold at Qatar International Cup

In weightlifting, India’s former world champion Saikhom Mirabai Chanu won the women’s 49 kg category gold medal at the 6th Qatar International Cup in Doha on Friday.

Chanu bagged gold with an effort of 194 kg in the Olympic qualifying event, with the points which will come in handy when the final rankings for Tokyo 2020 cut are done.

The 24-year-old Manipuri lifted 83 kg in snatch and 111 kg in clean and jerk to finish on top of the podium. However, it was a performance way below her personal best of 201 kg.