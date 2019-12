The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared a yellow alert in two districts in Kerala. The weather forecasting agency predicted heavy rain in isolated regions in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts.

The IMD has also issued a warning for fishermen. As there is chance for strong wind at 40 to 50 kmph the fishermen must not venture into Lakshadweep and Kerala coasts till Sunday.