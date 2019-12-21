Congress MP Shashi Tharoor gets trolled for sharing distorted map of India : See Pics

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shared a Map of India which omitted parts of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. The poster was regarding Congress’ ‘Bharat Bachao’ ‘protest’ against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

In a tweet, Shashi Tharoor has posted an infographic related to a ‘Bharat Bachao’ protest rally in Kozhikode, Kerala led by the Congress party against the Citizenship Amendment Act. However, in a hurry to ‘protest’ against the government, Tharoor has resorted to posting a disgraceful map that attacked the territorial integrity of the country.

As Netizens expressed outrage at the distorted map being used by the Congress MP, Shashi Tharoor deleted the disgraceful post. It is rather unsurprising these days to see Congress party indulging in such anti-India propaganda openly on social media platforms. The now-deleted tweet, however, had remained on his profile for over 7 hours even though scores of people had pointed out to him that he had tweeted a distorted map of India.

Ironically, Tharoor has posted a wrong map of India while claiming to save India. It has been the habit of Congress to claim to save India or the ‘Idea of India’ while indulging in actions that are diametrically opposite to India’s interest and integrity. Posting a map that peddles that Pakistan agenda and questions India’s right on its territory of Ladakh, parts of Kashmir etc is not in the interest of India especially when tweeted by a senior politician like Shashi Tharoor. That he did this while claiming to ‘save India’ is tragic, if not hilarious.