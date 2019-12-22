DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

A Dalit priest must be appointed in Ram temple in Ayodhya: VHP

Dec 22, 2019, 11:45 am IST
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Saturday has put forwarded a new demand. The VHP has urged that a Dalit priest must be appointed in the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya.

” The VHP is preparing several Dalit priests from quite some time. With the Dharmacharya Contact Department And Archak Purohit Department, the VHP is running a campaign to train Scheduled Caste to become a priest” Vinod Bansal, the spokesperson of VHP told news agency IANS.

The organization by this move want to send a message that the whole Hindu community is united voer the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

In 1989 the foundation stone for the temple was laid by a dalit VHP worker Kameshwar Chaupal form Bihar.

