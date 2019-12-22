New poster of Rajinikanth’s ‘Darbar’ released

A new poster of yet to release Tamil movie ‘Darbar’ starring Rajinikanth was released. Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has released the new poster through his Instagram handle.

Suniel Shetty plays the main antagonist in the film directed by A.R.Murugadoss. The film will be released on January 2020.

Rajinikanth plays the role of a cop in the film. It is after 20 years that the actor is doing the role of a police officer. Nayanthara, Niveda Thomas, Prateik Babbar and Yogi Babu are also in the cast.