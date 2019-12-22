Possible dates of Ramadan,Eid for 2020 announced

The possible dates of Ramadan, Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha for 2020 has been announced. Ibrahim Al Jarwan, a member of Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Science has made the announcement of the expected dates.

The holy month of Ramadan is expected to begin on Friday, April 24,2020. And this will be subjected to moon sighting on April 23.

Eid Al Fitr is expected to fall on Sunday, May 24,2020. Eid Al Adha is expected to fall on Friday, 31 July 2020.