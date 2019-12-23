Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ gets release date ; poster released

The release date of the Saif Ali Khan-Tabu starrer “Jawaani Jaaneman” has changed again. The film will now release January 31. The romantic comedy was initialy scheduled to release in 2019 but later got pushed to February 7 next year. Now, the film has been preponed.
On Monday, while announcing the new release date, the makers also unveiled the film’s first official poster.
In the poster, a man is seen lying on a bed with his head concealed and a spilling beer bottle in one hand. Two pairs of women’s legs are also seen on the bed, in the background. The man also sports a Playboy bunny pendant and has a tattoo on one forearm.
#SaifAliKhan in a daringly different #JawaaniJaaneman. Wait for it!
Releasing on 31st January 2020@poojafilms #BlackKnightFilms #NorthernLightFilms @nitinrkakkar @AlaiaF_ #Tabu @vashubhagnani @jackkybhagnani @jayshewakramani @PuriAkshai ?@honeybhagnani? pic.twitter.com/TThNK6mLxG
— Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) December 23, 2019
