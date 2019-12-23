Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ gets release date ; poster released

The release date of the Saif Ali Khan-Tabu starrer “Jawaani Jaaneman” has changed again. The film will now release January 31. The romantic comedy was initialy scheduled to release in 2019 but later got pushed to February 7 next year. Now, the film has been preponed.

On Monday, while announcing the new release date, the makers also unveiled the film’s first official poster.

In the poster, a man is seen lying on a bed with his head concealed and a spilling beer bottle in one hand. Two pairs of women’s legs are also seen on the bed, in the background. The man also sports a Playboy bunny pendant and has a tattoo on one forearm.