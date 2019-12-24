Expected dates for Ramadan, Eid for 2020 announced

The possible dates for Ramadan, Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha for the coming year has been announced. The dates were announced by Ibrahim Al Jarwan, a member of the Arab union for Astronomical and Space Science.

The holy month of Ramadan is expected to being on April 24,2020, Friday.This will subject to moon sighting on April 23.

Eid Al Fitr is expected on May 24,2020 (Sunday). Eid Al Adha will be on Friday, July 31,2020.