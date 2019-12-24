Mohanlal to play ‘Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavathar’

A biopic on the life of renowned carnatic musician Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavathar has been announced. Musician and film director Vijith Nambiar has announced the film. Vijith Nambiar has recently made his directorial debut in malayalam with ‘Munthiri Monchan’. THe film has grabbed positive response from the audience and critics.

It is has been reported that Mohanlal has been approached to do the the role.

Vijith was a student of the late music veteran BA Chidambaranath and Kaithapram Vishwanathan Namboothiri. He has been formally trained in Carnatic music.

A host of talented technicians are expected to be part of this project. The team has begun the pre-production work for the film.