“This is Modi-Shah’s India,not Gandhi-Nehru’s “,says BJP Leader

“This is not the India of Gandhi, Nehru and Manmohan Singh. It is the India of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah…through news and WhatsApp you have heard of people coming and threatening….Miya ji this is Narendra Modi’s India and we will wipe out within an hour if asked to,” BJP MLA Leela Ram Gurjar said on Monday.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act for the first time makes religion the test of citizenship in India. The government says it will help minorities from the three Muslim-dominated countries to get citizenship if they fled to India before 2015 because of religious persecution. Critics say it is designed to discriminate against Muslims and violates the secular principles of the Constitution.

Protests have been going on intermittently in several parts of the country – Assam, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh have seen large-scale violence – after the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill sailed through both houses of parliament earlier this month. Over 15 have died Uttar Pradesh in the violence.