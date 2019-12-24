” We were Hindus yesterday, today and tomorrow. But BJP allied with everyone from opposite ideologies”, says Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray confessed that Shiv Sena has made the mistake of mixing religion with politics and stay with BJP.

” Devendra Fadnavis talked about the people’s mandate. But this is politics. We were probably making a mistake that we were mixing politics and religion. But at that time we forgot that even the followers of Dharma lost in gambling. Politics is a gamble. You should keep it in its rightful place. We had forgotten this. We started mixing religion with politics and we took a hit for that. We stayed together for 25 years and we stayed because of Hindutva. We haven’t changed religion.We were Hindus yesterday, today and tomorrow. But what about you? You allied with everyone from opposite ideologies like Mamata banerjee , Ram Vilas Paswan and even the PDP”, said the Shiv Sena leader.

” Our government is for those who travel in rickshaws. not for those who travel in bullet trains’ added the CM.

Digging at former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray said ” Dharma is not only to be spoken about. It must be followed. Religion is not only in books. It must stay in real life”.