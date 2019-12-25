CPI state committee office set ablaze

The state committee office of Communist Party of India (CPI) in Karnataka has been set ablaze by some unidentified miscreants. The state committee office situated near Malleshwaram in Bangalore was set to fire. The police has started investigating the issue after CPI lodged a complaint.

The incident took place on Tuesday midnight. A part of the office and five motorbikes parked in front of the office has been completely damaged in the incident. The CPI workers who were in the office and others controlled the fire from expanding to other areas.

CPI leader Binoy Viswam accused that BJP-RSS activists were behind the atack. he alleged that the office was set on fire by BJP-RSS workers as a retaliation over CPI’s stand on CAA.