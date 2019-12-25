Jaish-e-Mohammed planning attack on Ayodhya, says Intelligence sources

Jaish-e-Mohammed is planning to stage terror attacks in Ayodhya, according to the input received by intelligence agencies.

The agencies have intercepted a message of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar. According to sources, the message was sent on a Telegram channel being used by Jaish. In this message, Azhar was talking about attacking the Ramjanmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

The input has been forwarded to all the relevant security agencies. Security is also being beefed up in Ayodhya and other important places in country after intelligence agencies recieved the input. The agencies are also keeping a close eye on Jaish-e-Mohammed network in the country.