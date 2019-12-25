Lucifer becomes the highest grossing Indian film of 2019 in UAE and GCC

Mohanlal’s film ‘Lucifer’ has broke many records after its release this year. The film become the first Malayalam movie to enter the prestigious 200 crore club. Now the movie has added a new record to its bag.

‘Lucifer’ has become the highest grossing Indian film of 2019 in UAE and GCC regions. This has been officially shared by the makers of the film through the film’s social media handle.

It is the first time in Indian cinema history that a regional film has become the topper at the Gulf box office. It is a phenomenal achievement considering the fact that ‘Lucifer’ had to compete with other language biggies like ‘War’, ‘Bigil’, ‘Saaho’, ‘Petta’, ‘Viswasam’, ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’ etc.

‘Lucifer’ marked the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. Following the huge success of ‘Lucifer’, the makers have also announced a second part. Titled as ‘Empuraan’, the film will is expected to go on floors by the end of next year.