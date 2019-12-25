MS Dhoni’s cute daughter Ziva wins internet with another Malayalam song: Video

Ziva Dhoni, the 4-year-old daughter of former Indian skipper M.S.Dhoni has a huge fan base on social media. The little cutie has bagged such a huge fan base by her talent in singing. Videos of Ziva singing Malayalam songs has been rocked internet earlier.

The little Ziva has 4 million followers on Instagram. The Instagram account of Ziva is managed by M.S.Dhoni and wife Sakshi Dhoni.

Recently Ziva has dazzled her followers by sharing a video in which she is seen singing a Malayalam devotional song ‘Kandu njan Kannane’. “Singing mode,” the video was captioned. The 51 second long video has already bagged 3 lakh views.

The Malayalam songs she sings is courtesy of her nanny Sheila , who is from Kerala. Ziva has dazzled her social media fans before this by singing popular Malayalam movie songs like ‘Ambalapuzhe’ and ‘Kanikanum neram.’