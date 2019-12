Kerala state award winning actress Rajisha Vijayan is all set to make her debut in Tamil film industry. It is reported that Rajisha will pair up with Dhanush in her first Tamil movie. Rajisha will play the female lead in the film directed by Mari Selvaraj.

The untitled project is likely to be produced by Kalaipuli Thanu. Lal, Natti Nataraj is also part of the crew. Rajisha Vijayan, received praise for her performance in the Malayalam film ‘Stand Up’ directed by Vidhu Vincent.