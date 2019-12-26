Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro loses memory after bumping head

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said he had lost his memory for a brief period after he fell down and hit his head in his official residence recently, AFP reported on Wednesday. In an interview with a local news channel on Tuesday, the president said the accident occurred on Monday night in his bathroom at the Alvorada Palace.

“At that moment I lost memory,” he told BandNews TV. “The following day, this morning, I managed to get back a lot of things and now I am fine. I didn’t know, for example, what I did yesterday [Monday].” The president was admitted to the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasília and kept under observation. He was released on Tuesday.

After Bolsonaro was discharged, the Brazil government said in a statement that doctors had recommended rest for him and that a cranial CT scan did not detect any anomalies. “I slipped and fell on my back,” he said. “It was a nasty enough blow but I’m going to take care of myself.”

The Brazilian president’s health has been a point of concern since he assumed office on January 1. Bolsonaro has had four surgeries to treat a stab injury received in a knife attack during his presidential campaign in September 2018, according to Time. Earlier this month, he was examined for skin cancer but doctors eliminated it after an evaluation.

However, the 64-year-old president said his health was fine, but added that there were “some consequences” of the stabbing. He said that the injury with his age was a dangerous mix.