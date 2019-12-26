Crown Prince of Dubai’s solar eclipse post goes viral : Video

The last solar eclipse of this year was occured today. Hundreds of thousands people watched the celestial phenomenon.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, setup camp in the UAE desert to capture the celestial spectacle that occurred in the country after 172 years. Sheikh Hamdan has shared a video on his social media handles.

The post on Instagram had garnered over 169,000 views and hundreds of comments. On Twitter, the post received 228 retweets and nearly 600 likes in under 30 minutes.