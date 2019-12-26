DIG rank officer booked for molesting minor girl

Mumbai police had booked Nishikant More, a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) rank officer for allegedly molesting and stalking a minor girl. More is serving as DIG, Motor Transport, Pune. He has been booked for molestation and mistreatment.

The police had registered a First Information Report (FIR) against him after the girl’s family along with others protested demanding an FIR be registered against the senior cop.

AS per the family of the victim, More is a family friend of them for many years. More inappropriately touched the girl during her birthday in June. More and his wife attended the celebrations. More’s alleged misconduct was also caught in a camera.

On December 23, several members of the Punjabi community along with the girl’s family held a protest demanding that an FIR be registered against the DIG.