Disabled kids were neck-deep in sand during ‘Solar Eclipse’

Many parts of India has on Thursday witnessed ‘Solar Eclipse’. There are many superstition associated with this celestial phenomenon. And many people in our country even in this 21st century follow these superstitious beliefs.

This was the last solar eclipse of the year. But in a bizarre and shocking incident resident of some villages in Karnataka has buried their kids in neck-deep sand as a part of a superstitious practise.

Residents of Kalburgi in Karnataka has buried their disabled kids in sand. People follow this superstitious practices of burying disabled kids neck deep in sand hoping that this will cure their kids. It is believed if disabled children are buried in sand during a solar eclipse their disability will vanish.