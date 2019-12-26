Pakistani players illtreated Danish kaneria for being a Hindu: Revelas Shoaib Akhtar: Video

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar has alleged that his fellow teammate Danish Kaneria faced discrimination because he was a Hindu. Shoaib Akhtar revelaed that a few Pakistani cricketers, were reluctant to even eat with him because he was a Hindu. Akhtar made the revelation during a show called “Game on Hai” aired on PTV Sports.

“In my career, the number of times I have had to argue with people regarding the issues of Karachi, Punjab, Peshawar is outrageous. People used to ask questions like, ‘Why are you eating (with us) here?’ to Hindu players like Danish Kaneria.”

“I used to reply to those players, ‘How would you feel if I took your food from your house and forced to make you eat outside?’” Akhtar added.

“The same Hindu won the Test for us against England. If he is taking a bagful of wickets for Pakistan, he should play. We could not have won the series without Kaneria’s effort. But not many gave him credit for that,” said Akhtar.

Danish Kaneria is only the second Hindu to play for Pakistan after his maternal uncle Anil Dalpat. Kaneria took 261 wickets in 61 Tests at an average of 34.79. He also played 18 ODIs.