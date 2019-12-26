State BJP chief resigns following party’s defeat

Jharkhad state President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Laxman Giluwa, has resigned from the post owing to the responsibility of humiliating defeat in the recently concluded Assembly elections.Laxman Giluwa was fielded from the Chakradharpur assembly constituency.

The Chakradharpur assembly seat voted on December 7 in the second phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections 2019.

The Hemant Soren-led alliance of JMM, Congress and RJD attained a majority in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly on Monday. The coalition has clinched 47 seats, which is way past the required majority mark in the Jharkhand assembly, while BJP has won only 25.

The BJP contested 79 of 81 seats in the Jharkhand assembly, supported an Independent candidate in one constituency and did not put up nominee against AJSU Party president Sudesh Mahto.