Stock Market: Sensex,Nifty ends lower

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has ended lower on Thursday. The domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has settled trading today in loss for a third day in a row.

The BSE Sensex settled trading at 41,163.76 registering a loss of 297.50 points or 0.72%. The NSE nifty ended trading at 12,126.55 settling lower by 88 points or 0.72%.

The top gainers in the market were ONGC, NTPC, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, JSW Steel, Eicher Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra.

The top losers in the market were Reliance Industries, Larsen and Toubro, Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank, Maruti, Titian, Adani Ports, Bharati Airtel, GAIL India and Kotak Bank.