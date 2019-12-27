DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

CPM leader joined BJP

Dec 27, 2019, 10:07 pm IST
Patiram, an executive member of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (ADC) has joined BJP. Patiram was elected as ADC member from CPM.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplav Kumar Dev welcomed Patriram to BJP. Patiram joined BJP at arallu held by BJP in Dhalai district.

Meanwhile CPM claimed that Patiram was expelled from the party membership months ago anti-party activities. But BJP claimed that Patiram quit CPM as he was unhappy with the top leadership of the party and against the dictatorial style of party.

