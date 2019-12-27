“Not only Muslims, all Indians including Hindus will stand up against Modi “,says Imran Khan

“I want you to listen to my prediction. The people of India will stand up against Modi. Not only Muslims but Hindus, Sikhs and Christians”, the Pakistani prime minister said on Thursday, adding: “They know that what he is about to do in India is the same what Hitler did 60-70 years ago against the Jews”, Pak PM Imran Khan said.

Khan was addressing a public gathering during a foundation stone laying ceremony for the Jalalpur Canal in Pakistan’s Punjab province.He further likened India’s Citizenship Amendment Act to Myanmar’s 1982 Nationality Law, saying that cruelty was inflicted upon Muslims and that it would be the same in India.

The Pakistani PM said that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa had confirmed to him that the Pakistani Army is ready to combat India if the situation escalates.Insinuating over the ongoing anti-CAA protests in different parts of India, Khan said that even the Hindus are standing up against the Modi-led government.