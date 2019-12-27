‘Panj Tirath temple will be opened to Hindus in India’: Announces Pakistan

After the opening of Kartarpur corridor another ancient pilgrimage site will opened to Indians by the Pakistan government. The ancient Panj Tirath temple in Peshawar will be opened to Hindus in the India announced Pakistan.

This is the second temple opened to Hindus by Pakistan. Earlier in October, the 1000 year-old Shivala Tejas temple in Sialkot was opened to Hindus. Earlier Pakistan has opened Gurudwara Khara Sahib and Gurdwara Choa Sahib to pilgrims.

The temple situated in Khyber Pakhtun in peshawar is believed to constructed by Pandavas during their exile. The renovation works of the temple are progressing. The Hindu community in Pakistan has welcomed the decision.

Earlier Pakistan government has announced the temple as a cultural heritages site. The temple was not opened to Hindus pilgrims in India after partition.