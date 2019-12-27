Release date of ‘Ludo’ announced

The release date of Bollywood film ‘Ludo’ was announced. The release date was announced by the director of the film Anurag Basu on Friday.Anurag Basu also released the first look poster of the anthology film.

” Let’s play # Ludo! In cinemas, 24th April,2020″ Anurag Basu captioned the poster.

The film centers on unavoidable jeopardies of life and has four different stories set in a quintessential Indian metro.

Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkumar Rao, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf and Pankaj Tripathi play vital roles in the film.

The film is bankrolled jointly by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, Kumar Basu, Tani Somarita Basu and Krishan Kumar