DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Revised list of holidays in 2020 announced in UAE

Dec 27, 2019, 04:39 pm IST
Less than a minute

The  new revised list of public holidays for 2020 has been approved by the UAE cabinet.  The holidays are applicable for both public sector and private sector. The public and private sector will get 14 days holidays in the 2020.

As for the year 2020, the list of holidays is as follows:

New Year: January 1

Eid Al Fitr: Ramadan 29 – Shawwal 3 ( 4 days holiday if Ramadan has 29 days, and 5 day holiday if ramadan has 30 days)

Arafat Day: Zul Hijjah 9 (1 day)

Eid Al Adha: Zul Hijjah 10-12 (3 Days)

Islamic New YEar: August 23 (1 day)

Birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH): October 29 (1 day)

Commemoration Day; December 1 (1day)

National Day: December 2-3 (2 Days)

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close