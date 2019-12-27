“They did not like to talk to me because I am Hindu”,reveals Pakistani ex-cricketer

Exposing Pakistan’s extremism against Hindus, Pakistan’s former pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar had in a chat show revealed how his teammates ill-treated ex-cricketer Danish Prabha Shanker Kaneria for being a Hindu.

Now, while speaking to medias, Danish Kaneria, who was the second Hindu and seventh non-Muslim overall to represent Pakistan in international cricket, has admitted that whatever Shoiab Akhtar revealed in the chat show was the truth.

He confirmed that the Pakistani players did have a problem eating with him since he was a Hindu. Kaneria said that at that time he was scared to speak about the ensuing hostility meted out to him on the pretext of his religion but now he would reveal the names of all those Pakistani players who did not talk to him since he was a Hindu.

The country's former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar, while speaking at a chat show titled 'Game on Hai' on a Pakistani TV channel hosted by cricket expert Dr Numan Riaz, had once again rehashed the plight of Hindu's in Pakistan by making a revelation about ex-cricketer Danish Kaneria, who was the second Hindu after Anil Dalpat in the Pakistani cricket team.

