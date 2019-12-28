” BJP is out of power so they are sad and I won’t suggest them to use ‘barnol”: Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray

Mocking at BJP leadership Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray said that BJP is sad and jealous because they were out of power. He also said that the government is not interested in answering to them and is busy in fulfilling their promises.

” They are now out of power so they are sad and I won’t suggest them to use ‘Barnol’. We understood their pain but we are focussed on our works as people have trusted us. We have started to fulfill our promises such as loan waiver, Rs.10 food plate, or providing houses to the people”, said Aditya Thackeray.

” Maha Vikas Aghadi will keep working for the welfare of the state and we should avoid such trolls. BJP let them troll us as they are not in power. So let them busy by trolling, they are trolling us from the places where they have not stopped the internet. it is good them use their mobile phones and continue doing so, they are out of power and so they are jealous of us”, Aditya added.