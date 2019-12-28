“Danish Kaneria will say anything for money”,says Javed Miandad

Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad, who is famous for making controversial statements, has lashed out at former leg-spinner Danish Kaneria for his ‘minority remark’ and said that he can claim anything for money. He also said that the ICC should declare that India is unsafe to tour for foreign countries.

“What are they trying to achieve I don’t understand. But if you talk about Kaneria, he will say anything for money and he has no credibility left in cricket,” Miandad told news agency PTI.

“How can you believe someone who is serving a life ban for corruption in cricket? Who let down his country? I was head coach of the Pakistan team in early 2000 and Kaneria was in the team and I don’t remember a single incident where there was ever any issue about his being a Hindu,” he added.

Miandad also said that Kaneria couldn’t have played for Pakistan if the country had bias towards its minority Hindu community.

“Pakistan has given him so much recognition and he played for 10-years in Test cricket. Would this have been possible if there was any issue over his religion,” he said.

“In Pakistan cricket, we have never had any bias over religion,” he added.

Miandad’s comments came after former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar claimed on country’s national television that some Pakistani cricketers refused to have food with Danish Kaneria, who belonged to the minority Hindu community.

Miandad has also said that the ICC should declare that India is unsafe to tour for foreign countries.