First-look poster of Nagarjuna’s cop thriller ‘Wild Dog’ released

Dec 28, 2019, 11:19 pm IST
The first look poster of ‘Wild Dog’  the telugu action film starring  Akkineni Nagarjuna released. The film touted to be a cop thriller is directed by debutant director Abishor Solomon. The first-look poster is of a newspaper headline which reads: “Encounter in city; 6 dead. Police or wild dog?”

Nagarjuna plays the role of a National Investigation Agency (NIA) officer  in the film.

“Excited to be part of a true life inspired drama after a long time. Playing an NIA officer. New age technicians and new format filmmaking. One never stops learning. 2020 is going to be exciting,” Nagarjuna tweeted.

The film  being bankrolled by Matinee Entertainment. other details of  the film are not yet revealed

 

