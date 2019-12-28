First-look poster of Nagarjuna’s cop thriller ‘Wild Dog’ released

The first look poster of ‘Wild Dog’ the telugu action film starring Akkineni Nagarjuna released. The film touted to be a cop thriller is directed by debutant director Abishor Solomon. The first-look poster is of a newspaper headline which reads: “Encounter in city; 6 dead. Police or wild dog?”

Nagarjuna plays the role of a National Investigation Agency (NIA) officer in the film.

Excited to be part of a true life inspired drama after a long time. Playing a NIA officer!!

New age technicians and new format film making. One never stops learning!! 2020 IS GOING TO BE EXCITING!!! @MatineeEnt #WildDog pic.twitter.com/QeIJ7KzVHD — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) December 27, 2019

“Excited to be part of a true life inspired drama after a long time. Playing an NIA officer. New age technicians and new format filmmaking. One never stops learning. 2020 is going to be exciting,” Nagarjuna tweeted.

The film being bankrolled by Matinee Entertainment. other details of the film are not yet revealed