Shoaib Akhtar shares ‘leaked video’ of Wasim Akram and supports him

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar shared a ‘leaked video’ of the former skipper Wasim Akram. In the video the former Pakistan cricket team captain Wasim Akram is heard supposedly criticising the current state of affairs of cricket in the country.

Woi puraane tareeke (Same old ways)… ragad ke rakh dia hai (it has crushed us). Change karne ke liye thode tareeke badalne padte hain (To bring about a change, new methods should be introduced)… soch badalni padti hai (we have to change our thinking). Kuch naya bhi karlo bhai (try out some new things). But I have a way of getting out of this,” Akram can be heard saying in the video shared by Akhtar on his Twitter handle.

I support the Leaked Video of Wasim Akram, We need a change.#wasimakram #ShoaibAkhtar pic.twitter.com/OoW6AXfC4u — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) December 26, 2019

On Thursday, Akhtar initiated a controversy by alleging his fellow cricketer Danish Kaneria faced discrimination in Pakistan cricket team because he was a Hindu.