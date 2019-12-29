“I am proud of you Priyanka”: Robert Vadra come in support of Wife over row with UP police

Husband of AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Robert Vadra has in support of his wife over the row with the Uttar Pradesh police.

Robert Vadra also accused that Priyanka Gandhi was manhandled by the Uttar Pradesh police. He said this on a series of tweets.

I am extremely disturbed at the way Priyanka was manhandled by the woman cops. While one held her by the throat, the other woman cop pushed her & she fell down. But she was determined & she travelled on a two-wheeler to meet family members of Former IPS officer SR Darapuri”, Robert Vadra tweeted.

I am extremely disturbed at the way Priyanka was manhandled by the woman cops. While one held her by the throat, the other woman cop pushed her & she fell down.

But she was determined & she travelled on a two-wheeler to meet family members of Former IPS officer SR Darapuri.1/2 pic.twitter.com/xr597Alk9P — Robert Vadra (@irobertvadra) December 29, 2019

“I am proud of you Priyanka for being compassionate & for reaching out to people who need you.

What you did was correct & there is no crime to be with people in need or in grief’, he again tweeted.

I am proud of you Priyanka for being compassionate & for reaching out to people who need you.

What you did was correct & there is no crime to be with people in need or in grief 2/2 pic.twitter.com/50GYKCx61M — Robert Vadra (@irobertvadra) December 29, 2019

On Saturday Priyanka Gandhi accused that she was pushed away and even held by her throat by a police officer. She was stopped by the UP police from going to house of a retired IPS officer who was arrested in connection with the anti-CAA protest.